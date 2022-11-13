Watch: Woman Cries With Joy As She Welcomes Soldier Grandson After Russians Leave Kherson

The touching clip garnered millions of views on social media.

A heart-touching video of a grandmother crying with joy at the sight of her grandson, a Ukrainian soldier, is going viral on social media.

The video, shared on Youtube on Saturday, showed a woman coming out of a house and kneeling by the open gate. A man in a military uniform with a yellow ribbon on his arm was then seen rushing across the road to her, before squatting and putting his machine gun on the ground to hug his grandmother.

According to a tweet by Myroslava Petsa, a Ukrainian journalist working for BBC News, the video was shot in Kherson after Russian troops announced a retreat from the city on Friday.

The touching clip was shared on several social media platforms, where it garnered millions of views. Internet users flooded the comment section with heart emojis. "Tears of joy," wrote one user. "I have seen this tweet a number of times and have hit the like button every time," said another.

A third commented, "That is one of the most beautiful clips I have ever seen," while a fourth added, "Ok now , who is cutting onions near me? The tears keep rolling down my cheeks!"

Meanwhile, this video comes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday declared Kherson "ours". The region was the first major urban hub to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24. But Russia's defence ministry on Friday said: "more than 30,000 Russian servicemen, about 5,000 pieces of hardware and military equipment and materiel have been withdrawn".

Now, according to AFP, a full Ukrainian recapture of the Kherson region would disrupt a vital land bridge for Russia between its mainland and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

