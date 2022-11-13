Emotional Video of Grandson Meeting Grandfather Goes Viral

Many internet users left heart emojis on the video.

Anyone would agree to the fact that grandparents are the wisest people on the planet. They always seem to know exactly what to say to improve our moods and sharpen our thinking. Their love and care can make any gloomy day brighter. In a video, one can see this special bond of a grandson and a grandfather.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Ebitapia on October 20. The video shows the grandfather hiding behind one of the grandkids while he records the video. Suddenly, the elder grandson arrives in his baseball gear and hugs the grandfather tightly. He starts crying. The emotional video also witnesses the grandfather caressing the child. He also gently kisses his grandson on his cheek. In turn, the grandson lifts the grandfather. The moment is too cute to be missed. Towards the end, the video shows various pictures of the grandfather posing with his grandkids.

Watch the video here:

The video has been captioned as, "They missed Papi... The boys love their Grandpa(Papi) so many emotions and tears. They said Papi isn't allowed to go to back to Peru without them!" Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 22,800 views and has 2993 likes.

The comments section has been flooded with people getting emotional looking at this special reunion. Many also left heart emojis on the post.

One user commented, "This is soo sweet it made me cry."

"So beautiful cried lk a baby watching this..Aloha..." said another user.

"This was so cute to watch," said a third Instagram user.

Another one said, "Awwwwwwwwww I love this, ur first son has grown up so much I can't believe it,'

"Awww so sweet made me tear," said another person.

