Watch: Wildlife Officials Forced To Climb Tree To Capture Mountain Lion The mountain lion was found on a tree in a residential neighbourhood

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT The mountain lion was found on a tree (Representational Image)



The whole incident was captured by Katy Basinger, who shared the video on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.



'The lion was tranquilized but then was stuck atop the tree,' Ms Basinger told Storyful, according to the



As one officer pushed the mountain lion out of the tree, three men stood below with a tarp to catch it.



You can watch the video below:







Officials said the yearling mountain lion was tagged and released back into the wild a safe distance away.



In February this year, a family in Westlake Village, Colorado, had a narrow shave when a







Click for more





A mountain lion was recently found hanging out on a tree in a residential area in Colorado, USA. The incident took place on March 11 when residents at Grand Junction discovered a mountain lion napping on a tree. According to UPI , officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife were called to the scene and tried to capture the mountain lion by transquilising it. However, when it did not fall to the ground on its own, one officer climbed the tree to rescue it.The whole incident was captured by Katy Basinger, who shared the video on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.'The lion was tranquilized but then was stuck atop the tree,' Ms Basinger told Storyful, according to the Daily Mail As one officer pushed the mountain lion out of the tree, three men stood below with a tarp to catch it.You can watch the video below:Officials said the yearling mountain lion was tagged and released back into the wild a safe distance away. In February this year, a family in Westlake Village, Colorado, had a narrow shave when a mountain lion charged repeatedly at their glass door.Click for more trending news