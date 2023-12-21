Watch: Vande Bharat Train-Themed Restaurant Opens In Surat, Amazes Internet

The video has amassed two million views.

The Vande Bharat Express trains have become quite popular since its launch four years ago. Known for its facilities and services, the train has become a hit among those who regularly travel by railways. Now, a unique restaurant based on the theme of Vande Bharat has opened its doors in Surat, Gujarat and a video of the same is going viral on the internet.

The video of the eatery was shared by Instagram user Chatora Ankit. In the video, one can see the replica of the train. The atmosphere is reminiscent of the Vande Bharat Express and the eatery has swiftly gained popularity among foodies and those looking for a cultural dining experience. The interior is vibrantly coloured, with creative renditions of Indian landscapes and train-themed décor, creating a realistic and fascinating environment. According to the video, the menu has a variety of dishes from different regions across the globe.

According to the blogger, the restaurant serves unlimited food including two types of soup, seven types of chaat, 10 varieties of cold salad, two types of garlic bread and three varieties of pizza. Further, they also have South Indian and Punjabi cuisine. Customers can ask for an unlimited quantity of soft drinks and they are also given a choice for dessert. It is priced at Rs 269 for lunch and Rs 289 for dinner.

Since being shared, the video has amassed two million views and over 80,000 likes.

“It is a very nice place, I also want to go here and experience how the food is here,” said a user.

“Wow amazing this looks must visit place,” said another person.

A third added, “Waah”.