Watch: Utter Chaos As Squirrel Comes Down Chimney, Leads Family On Chase

A squirrel wreaked havoc inside a home in Ohio after climbing down from the chimney. Mitch and Haylie Ferguson said the rodent somehow got inside the fireplace of their Canton home on Friday. It then proceeded to lead the couple on a wild squirrel chase around their own home.

"I have no idea how it got in. I just heard something smack against the window of the fireplace," Haylie, 26, said according to Fox News.

Haylie Ferguson said that she and her husband enlisted the help of his father, Mitch Sr, to capture the squirrel. A video captured by her shows the squirrel giving the two men a slip and running around the house.

"It was crazy for five or ten minutes," she said. "I eventually locked myself in the bedroom. They finally caught the squirrel in the basement."

The squirrel, on being captured, then bit Mitch Ferguson's finger, who was thankfully wearing gloves. It was finally released outside.

This isn't the first time that a small squirrel has spelled big trouble. In July, a video of a squirrel terrorizing two cops had gone viral online, amusing many.