Watch: US Woman Rescues Cat 'Sealed' In Wall By Maintenance Workers

Screengrab of the video shows the cat coming out of the wall.

A woman from Pennsylvania, United States, found herself on a frantic rescue mission after her pet cat was allegedly sealed inside a wall by maintenance workers during a repair job gone wrong. The incident garnered widespread attention after footage of her daring rescue operation went viral on TikTok.

Identified as Jay on the platform, the woman from King of Prussia shared her ordeal in a heart-wrenching video. "I really cannot believe the maintenance team patched my cat into the freaking wall!" she wrote in the caption, expressing her disbelief, as reported by the New York Post.

Frantic cat owner discovers her pet trapped behind apartment's drywall in shocking video. https://t.co/2kWNJIvd16pic.twitter.com/QSzqoath4J — New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2024

The distressing situation unfolded when Jay returned home and heard her cat's desperate cries coming from within the wall. Concerned for her feline friend's safety, she reached out to the maintenance "emergency line" for assistance. However, when they couldn't be reached, Jay dialed 911, where she received a suggestion from the operator - to "kick a hole into the wall."

After nearly a minute of painstaking effort, Jay managed to create a gap wide enough for the cat to escape. In a subsequent TikTok clip, Jay confronted a man she identified as the property manager about the incident, asking him to speak to the painters. Viewers expressed shock and sympathy for Jay and her cat, with many condemning the maintenance team's actions and speculating about their motives.