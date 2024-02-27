Watch: UK's First Lady Akshata Murty Checks Out Books In Bengaluru With Parents Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty

It is unknown when the video was shot.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty were recently spotted at Raghvendra Mutt in Bengaluru with their daughter and UK's first lady Akshata Murty and her daughters Anoushka and Krishna. A viral video on social media shows the family checking out books at the Mutt. The family was seen spending time, checking out books at the mutt in casual clothes without a visible security detail.

"UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayanamurthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight," X user @GuruPra18160849 wrote while sharing the video.

UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayanamurthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight. pic.twitter.com/WxIAvHh40w — M.R. Guru Prasad (@GuruPra18160849) February 26, 2024

It is unknown when the video was shot. But this is not the first time the Murthy family has earned praise for their simplicity. Earlier this month, a photo of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty along with her father Narayana Murthy surfaced on social media. In the image, the father-daughter duo were seen having ice cream at a popular joint in Bengaluru.

"Three Bengaluru icons in the same picture. N R Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, Akshata Murthy, first Lady of Great Britain and Corner House the finest ice cream joint of Bengaluru!!" an X user wrote while sharing the picture.

This month, Ms Akshata, accompanied by her parents, even attended the launch of event of author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's latest book titled 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy'. The event took place at St Joseph's College of Commerce in Bengaluru.

Notably, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visited India in September last year for the G20 Summit. This was Mr Sunak's first visit to India since becoming prime minister of the United Kingdom.

At the G20 gala dinner - hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, Mr Sunak and Ms Akshata were seen interacting with several union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Kumar Choubey. The couple also visited the Akshardham temple in Delhi and offered prayers.

During the visit to the temple, the two were greeted by swamis, as well as senior leaders from the Akshardham Mandir, who relayed a special message on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). Mr Sunak spent almost one hour at the temple as he performed 'darshan and puja' there.