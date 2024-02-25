Video: Man Threatens Bureaucrat In Civil Dress After Overcharging, Detained

The Internet users were impressed with the bureaucrat's action.

A video quickly gaining traction on social media shows a parking worker allegedly threatening an Indian Police Service officer in civil attire. The man insisted to the officer that he should follow the rules after charging Rs 60 for a Rs 53 parking ticket, saying 'Kayde Me Chalo.'

The video was shared on X by user Sachin Gupta with the caption, "IPS Abhishek Verma is the SP of Hapur district. Today, he arrived at Brajghat seated beside the driver in a private car. While the parking receipt showed Rs 53, Rs 60 were collected. The contractor's representative told the IPS officer to 'Kayde Me Chalo' (Follow the rules)."

The caption further reads, "At present, the parking attendant is in police custody".

A video circulating online shows two individuals in a car inquiring about parking fees from attendants. The attendants inform them of the Rs 60 charge, which the passengers pay. After receiving the change, one of them examines a provided receipt and discovers it states a cost of Rs 53. They then politely request the return of the 7 rupee change.

After defending himself for charging Rs 60 instead of the Rs 53 printed on the ticket, the parking worker asks the men in the car to 'Kayde Me Raho'. The man replies, "Thik hai, kayde me rahenge. (Ok, I will follow the rules)"

Indian Police Service Officer Abhishek Verma posted a picture of the parking workers in police custody and wrote, "If you stay within the rules, you will be in profit"!!

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "If other policemen learn a lesson from this incident and roam around in their area like common people, then prevention will be possible even before the crime is committed. How many DMs roam around the area like this? If officials, ministers etc. also leave like this then Ramrajya will come."

Another user wrote, "Hats off to your determination and hard work Bade bhai.. keep going and maintaining "Rule of Law"

"Really appreciable work done by the top cop of Hapur, but I am sure you must be pretty occupied with your daily works, kindly motivate general public who can do sting of such things and send on particular no. issued by ur office under your supervision anyways great work hats off U," the third user wrote.



