Watch: UK Man Rescues Woman-Daughter Trapped In A Sinking Car, Hailed As A 'Hero'

Officers at the scene praised the act of bravery and labelled him a "local hero".

A man in Birmingham is being hailed a "hero" after he rescued a mother and her child who were trapped inside a submerged car. According to Sky News, Liam Stych and his partner Tia Draper were out for a walk in Hall Green, Birmingham, when they saw a Fiat Punto sinking into flood water. Without thinking of his safety, Mr. Stych bravely entered the depths before smashing a window and pulling the child out of the car. He quickly hurled her into his partner's lap, who was standing on the bridge filming the incident. He also managed to save the woman before securing the vehicle to the bridge to stop it being washed away.

Officers at the scene praised the act of bravery and labelled him a "local hero".The official X handle of West Midlands Police Drones shared a picture of the car tied to the bridge and wrote, ''Local hero in Hall Green entered the flood water and rescued a 3-year-old child and the driver, before securing the vehicle to the bridge to prevent it being washed away.''

Here is the image:



Local hero in Hall Green entered the flood water and rescued a 3 year old child and the driver, before securing the vehicle to the bridge to prevent it being washed away. #hero@WMPolice@WestMidsFire@OFFICIALWMAS log 3194 2/1/24. pic.twitter.com/CaVAOFxOm0 — WMP Eye in the Sky (@dronesWMP) January 2, 2024

Watch the video here:

It's staggering to me that the driver entered the water to begin with… pic.twitter.com/d4nDS3oZ4A — Deafy (@deafmilkybarkid) January 3, 2024

He said. ''The current took the car and it hit the bridge. At that point, she [the woman in the car] said: 'I've got a child in the car'. I climbed on that [the bridge] and I got the baby out. The car was then moving at every movement that she was making. I went to my van and got a ratchet strap, secured the car to the bridge, and in the process of doing that got the woman out at the same time."

An eyewitness shared that Mr. Stych ''just jumped in, he broke the window, took the baby out''. He further added, “He got a rope from his car, tied up the car onto the railing, onto the bridge, and then he took the lady out and he saved both of them.”

Speaking to BBC, he described himself as a human being with good instincts but insisted that he was not a hero. If faced with the same situation Mr Stych said that "he'd do it again and again".