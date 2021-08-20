Watch How A Bear Turned The Tables On A Sneaky Tiger

In bear vs tiger, it was the apex predator that lost the fight.

An incredible clip that is steadily going viral on Twitter shows the moment a bear turned the tables on a tiger. The clip was filmed three years ago at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, but resurfaced on Twitter yesterday thanks to Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. Mr Nanda shared the video on the microblogging platform, where it has received thousands of views since yesterday.

The video showed a tiger moving stealthily towards a sloth bear. The bear was likely busy searching for food. However, the tiger seems to be bent on throwing the bear's plans off the chart. Sneaking up on the bear, it startled the animal with its paws. Surprisingly enough, the bear turned the tables on the apex predator and chased the tiger with all its might. Limited by speed, it failed to pin the tiger down on the ground but did send it scurrying off, much to the amusement of viewers.

The incident actually happened at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan in 2018, but the video is again going viral after the IFS officer shared it. The post has received more than 15,600 views and left many amused at the bear's reaction.

"Bear takes the prank seriously," he wrote while sharing the video.

Bear takes the prank seriously.

Via Channa Prakash pic.twitter.com/oA4U0a7RGk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 19, 2021

One Twitter user, however, appeared to side with the tiger, saying the “situation is bad for pranksters”.

Tiger had to repeatedly shout it's a prank bro,it's a prank bro.. situation is bad for pranksters — mysterious_billionaire (@myst_billionair) August 19, 2021

Another asked why the bear couldn't smell the danger lurking nearby.

How the bear can't smell? Tiger can hear and bear can smell, that is what we have learnt — শুভজিৎ (@Subhajitwild) August 19, 2021

This user wondered who finally won.

Wonder who won! — Debbie Nester???? (@DebbieNester1) August 19, 2021

Someone pointed out that the tiger ran for his life, suggesting it lacked the courage often associated with it.

Check some more funny reactions below.

Well can't blame him. He jumped on Grizzly's behind ???????? — Ila (@ilabehal) August 19, 2021

Bear : come on you silly cat !! Where r u going now ???? — Rocky (@Rock_says_) August 19, 2021

An optimistic tiger ????. Fact that bear couldn't be bothered to be alert for predators should have the tiger a clue. — sushmita bhaskaran (@sushmitabhaska1) August 19, 2021

The tiger immediately ran away possibly knowing that sloth bears have exceptionally long claws for their body size and they use it to fight off predators.