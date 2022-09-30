Watch: This Little Boy Refuses To Study And Protests In The Most Adorable Way

The little boy's excuse for not studying was caught on camera.

A video of a little boy crying and refusing to study is going viral on the internet. While learning the Hindi alphabet, the toddler is seen protesting and throwing tantrums in front of his mother. His excuse for not studying was adorable. In the video, the little boy tells his mother, "Zindagi bhar padhai karte karte buddha ho jaunga (I will grow old while studying for the rest of my life)."

Posted on Twitter by the user Gulzar Sahab, the video shows a teary-eyed toddler sitting with his pencil and notebook. Further in the video, the little boy tells his mother that he will grow old while studying for the rest of his life. The video has garnered more than 5 lakh views, 23,200 likes and several comments.

Watch the video here:

The video has left the internet in splits. Many took to the comment section and shared their views. While some related to the little boy's dilemma, others found the toddler adorable. A user wrote, "Galat nai keh raha ...hum ho gaye padhte padhte buddhe!" (He is not wrong, we have grown old because of studies), another user wrote, "Cute.. but heartbreaking... Poor children..so much load. I believe that our education system needs revamping badly.. it should be taught in a way..that children look forward to schools .. not avoid.."

"This is not funny not sure why people are laughing. Your kids need to enjoy studying. 98% marks do not guarantee success," the third commented. "Syllabus for little kids is so vast these days. They are not ready for such a burden but parents need to push them out of the competition. Education policies needs reform. I feel pity for little kids."