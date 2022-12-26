Watch: This Innovative Shelter For Stray Dogs Amid Cold Weather Is Winning Praises Online

The video has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 120,000 views.

The cold wave sweeping through North India is not only impacting the lives of humans but also stray dogs who struggle to find warmth amid the low temperatures. Now, helping these voice-less animals in this harsh weather is a stray dog shelter home, Stray Talk India. The organisation has devised a solution for providing shelter to dogs by making temporary homes for them.

They constructed shelters using discarded plastic or wood fibre drums that they purchased from scrap merchants. They then fitted the drums with a mattress for dogs and cats to make themselves cosy.

A video showing how these shelters work and how the street dogs responded to their new temporary home is going viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram by Maya Mohan Kamal. In the clip, a woman is seen taking the drum-like structure out of the vehicle and placing it on the side of a road. She is also seen inviting curious stray dogs to use it by offering them dog treats. At the end of the video, one of the dogs is also seen trying to enter the drum.

"A bit shout out to @straytalkindia for distribution of these dog houses. They are just here to do good, just come and take, unconditional support. I got one and let's see how it goes, next Sunday I ll may be pick more. As I type this 2 doggos are squished together comfortably in one and would sleep warm tonight," the caption of the post read.

Viral Video | Video Of US Navy Veteran Placing Army Patch On His Son Wins Internet

The video was shared on December 4 and since then it has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 120,000 views. Internet users praised the woman and Stray Talk India for helping the dogs in such harsh temperatures.

"Bless your heart for helping them!!" wrote one user. "Love this going to work towards this here in Costa Rica. We have as many stray dogs here as in India," said another.

"Fingers crossed they don't get stolen!" commented a third user. "May JESUS CHRIST Bless you for your kind deeds.AMEN," added fourth.

Featured Video Of The Day Gauri Khan And Daughter Suhana's Airport Diaries