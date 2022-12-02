Watch: Hilarious DRS Call During Gully Cricket Bowls Over Spinner Ashwin

People have called it the "best DRS method".

They say ‘cricket is an Indian game accidentally discovered by the British.' After all, cricket is not just a game but an emotion in India. Be it gully cricket or cheering our favourite players, fans love to celebrate the sport in the best way possible. And, now, we have an epic video that gives an altogether new perspective to the game that is undoubtedly an integral part of billions of Indians. This time, the focus is on the Decision Review System (DRS). The hilarious clip has caught the fancy of many including ace India spinner Ashwin.

It opens with a group of boys playing cricket. Sounds normal, right? There is a twist. The ball has been replaced with a little boy. As soon as the bowler gives him a nudge, the boy runs all the way to the batter and collides in such a way that it looks like LBW. And, the umpire signals out. Wait, there is more. The batter, who doesn't look convinced with the decision, takes a review [DRS]. Here comes the fun part. The little boy literally gives a step-by-step demonstration of the LBW. In the background, we can hear, just like in the official games, “no bat involved…impact in line and wickets hitting.” Howzat!

Much like everyone, R Ashwin couldn't control his laughter and wrote, “Hahaha” at the time quote-tweeting the clip. He has also added applause emojis.

The text attached to the original video read, “What kind of cricket is this…DRSb?” The clip has clocked more than 416K views on Twitter.

People have called it the “best DRS method”.

Some couldn't stop laughing after watching the clip.

Meanwhile, a person wanted to see a “replay” of the DRS.

A few wanted an “autograph” of the man behind this idea.

“Fantastic,” read a comment.

What do you have to say about this review system?

