Watch: These Dogs Playing With A Ball Can Be A Lesson In Doubles Matches

A video has been going viral online where is shows two dogs playing tetherball. The video posted by ViralHog on their Instagram handle has over 3,000 likes with a lot of comments.

Tetherball is a game played with a ball suspended by a string from an upright pole in which the object is to wrap the string around the pole by striking the ball in a direction opposite to that of one's opponent.

In the video two dogs can be seen running and hitting a ball with their nose. What's incredible is that that each dog goes alternately, waiting for the other one to hit the ball before hitting it again. The dogs belong to the Border Collie breed that are known to have a lot of energy that requires them to burn off.

Captioning the post “Technically, there's no rule saying that dogs can't play tetherball” the post has numerous comments.

User rscliffdweller wrote “Border Collies have so much energy… this is great” while user ilovemycatobi wrote “If it was humans i wouldnt be watching this”.

In a separate video that has also gone viral, a little girl is seen walking on the road enjoying a lollipop along with holding a toy gun. A tiny puppy is also following her around jumping on her and seemingly asking for her attention.

As the little child bends down to pet the puppy, the lollipop falls out of her hand and is quickly grabbed by the puppy. As the realisation dawns upon the child of what just happened, she begins to cry as we see the dog merrily prancing away in the background.