Watch The Funny Reel Vidya Balan Shared With Her Instagram Family

Actress Vidya Balan is well known in the film industry for her powerful performances in movies with strong female leads. Apart from that, she is a very active user of social media, and her Instagram page features a range of content posted by her. On Friday, Vidya Balan shared a hilarious video with her Instagram fans that had them in fits of laughter.

The actress captioned the video, "Aapke saath koi hai (There's someone with you)." She is seen lip-syncing to a dialogue that describes what to do when you're feeling lonely as the video opens.

Also, Vidya Balan never shies away from addressing her body image issues. In August, she shared a post in which she shared how a young fan made her reassess how she views her body. She shared two mirror selfies and wrote a long note.

The excerpt from the note read, "You know I've always preferred my left profile over my right...but overtime, as I started on this journey of trying to love and accept myself a little more each day, I realised that liking one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the otherbe. Truth be told, today not only do i like my right profile, I actually love it... and not because my right profile changed but because I realised it's never going to. What changed is the way I looked at myself, and that changed how I see myself."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Jalsa, co-starring Shefali Shah. The film which streamed on Amazon Prime Video received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Next, she will be seen in Neeyat as well as an untitled film with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

