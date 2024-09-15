Watch: Teacher Joins Student For Epic 'UP Wala Thumka' Dance, Wins Internet

The student begins by showing off his dance moves before the teacher joins him on stage.

A video featuring a student and his teacher dancing to the classic Bollywood song "UP Wala Thumka" by Govinda has gone viral, capturing the attention of social media users. The clip, from OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh, was shared by Adarsh Ag on Instagram and has amassed 8.4 million views and over 1 million so far.

In the video, the student begins by showing off his dance moves before the teacher joins him on stage. Wearing matching black shirts and trousers, the duo impresses the audience with their coordinated steps and dynamic energy. At one point, the teacher adds extra flair by donning black sunglasses mid-dance, sparking loud cheers from the crowd.

Social media users praised the performance, with one commenting, "The teacher literally nailed it," and another adding, "He stole the show with his control and swagger." Many viewers expressed admiration for the fun teacher-student interaction, with one remarking, "Ek aisa college toh main bhi deserve karti hoon (I also deserve a college like this)."

"This is amazing! I've watched this video 7 to 8 times," one user wrote, while another said, "This is what swag looks like. Sir nailed it."

The song is featured in the film Hero No. 1, which follows the story of a wealthy business heir who undertakes household chores out of love. Under the guise of Raju, a versatile individual, he sweeps, mops, cooks, sings, and dances to win over his girlfriend's family.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hero No. 1 was released on February 21, 1997.