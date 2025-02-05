Video: Swim In Maldives Takes Terrifying Turn As Shark Bites Woman

A woman's idyllic Maldives vacation took a terrifying turn when a shark bit her. Disturbing footage circulating on social media shows the attack, which occurred while she was floating near a school of fish. The video also documents the aftermath, showing the woman receiving treatment for her injuries.

While filming a video for their Instagram, travel vloggers Chels and Antonio captured the moment Chels was bitten by a shark, despite it being a species considered "one of the most friendly."

The caption accompanying the video clarified that Chels did not intentionally put her hand in the shark's mouth, even though it may appear that way. Nurse sharks use powerful suction to draw in food while eating, and unfortunately, one mistook Chels' hand for a piece of tuna. However, it quickly released her once it realized the mistake.

The video shows Chels at a doctor's office receiving treatment for her injuries, with three of her fingers wounded from the accidental bite. It also includes drone footage of the incident.

Chels is seen floating in clear blue water among a school of sharks in the footage. Suddenly, one shark swims up to her, bites her hand, and immediately lets go.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "You're very lucky to have all your fingers. Bless you."

Another user commented, "Just stop going to places where they feed sharks. Nurse sharks are nocturnal creatures and its unnatural for them to eat during day. Its unnatural for it to come so close to surface like that too. Stop enabling unsustainable tourism and educate yourselves."

"This is because people are feeding them to attract them so they can get the perfect Instagram shot," the third user wrote.

Swimming with sharks is a popular activity in the Maldives, where various agencies offer tourists the opportunity to swim near sharks or manta rays.