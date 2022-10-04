Watch: Students In UP Find Smart Way To Burn Ravana Effigy Using Mobile Phone

The video has accumulated nearly 40,000 views.

Ahead of Dussehra, B.Tech students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Gorakhpur, have found a smart way to burn the effigy of 'Ravana' through a mobile phone.

A video shared by news agency ANI, showed a group of students, under the guidance of their professor, setting a two-three feet tall Ravana effigy on fire within seconds at the click of a button. "Uttar Pradesh: B.Tech students of Institute of Technology and Management, Gorakhpur have found a smart way to burn an effigy of 'Ravana' through mobile phone," ANI's post read in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

In the short clip, the small Ravana effigy is seen connected to another device through a wire placed at a distance. As a student pressed the button on his mobile phone, a 'boom' sound is heard in the background, seconds after which the effigy is seen covered in smoke and flames.

ANI shared the clip on Tuesday morning. Since then, the post has accumulated nearly 40,000 views and hundreds of likes. Internet users called their innovation "superb" and flooded the comment section with thumbs-up emojis.

Meanwhile, this year Dussehra falls on October 5. Dussehra is celebrated every year to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the nation, by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath.

As per ANI, this year the effigies at the pandal across Delhi are expected to be up to 100 feet tall.