Watch: Street Vendor Makes Panda-Shaped Dosa, Internet Gives Mixed Reaction

With the help of internet videos, creative culinary abilities are something that is becoming more and more popular in our digital age. Netizens have witnessed a variety of culinary experimentation, from designer fluffy pancakes to fusion dosas to various edible items moulded into the forms of birds, animals, and other objects.

Currently, a street vendor's expertly crafted panda-shaped dosa has stunned social media users.

The street vendor can be seen swiftly forming a dosa into the shape of a panda in a video posted by whatsupdilli, an Instagram page for sharing food-related material. He effortlessly carves out the perfect shape and drains the extra batter.

More than 4.5 million people have watched this video since it was posted on the Whatsupdilli Instagram page on July 6. The number of views is steadily rising. The post has also gotten a lot of likes and comments.

"Uniqueness should be in taste rather than shape or size," commented a user.

"It doesn't look like a panda, but it looks like a logy and the cockroach cartoon," wrote another user.

"Wah!! I never thought I would ever use the word cute for a dosa. This is amazing," commented a third user.

