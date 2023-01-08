Watch: Store In-Charge Lets Homeless Children Watch Their Favourite Cartoon On Display TV, Wins Hearts

Users thanked the man for his kind gesture towards the girls

Kindness and empathy are the traits that make us human. It's heartening to see videos of people being kind and compassionate toward others. Even if it's a small act of kindness, it truly matters in a world plagued with negativity. One such anonymous man is winning hearts on social media after his heartwarming gesture towards homeless children went viral on the internet. The video shows the man, who is in charge of an electronics shop as per the video description, letting these children watch their favourite show on one of the display television sets.

A Twitter user named Gautam Trivedi shared the video and captioned it as "Store in charge lets homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening.''

Watch the video here:

Store incharge let's homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening. pic.twitter.com/ElOPGL61Fb — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) January 5, 2023

The clip opens in front of an electronics store. Supposedly recorded by a passerby, the video shows two homeless children in front of the big TV screen outside the store. Just then, a man is seen shuffling between shows with a TV remote so that the two little girls can watch what they want. The girls even point out the cartoon show they want to watch when the manager asked for their preference. They settled on a 'Talking Tom' clip and continued enjoying the show. According to the caption of the video, the store-in-charge does this every evening.

The video has gone viral, garnering much love and appreciation from internet users. It has also amassed 2.6 lakh views, almost 12,000 likes, and more than 1900 retweets on the microblogging platform.

Users thanked the man for his kind gesture towards the girls and poured appreciatory remarks in the comment section. One user wrote, '' Such a small gesture on his part, but probably a profound experience for the children.'' Another commented, '' Just love these kind gestures that assure that humanity is still alive.''

A third added, '' This really made my day. What a humble gesture showed by that store manager.'' Another commented, '' Simple actions like this is how humanism survives in our world. Thanks to the unknown salesman. Hopefully, government & society acts correctly so that we kids have a home, education & entertainment.''

Popular photographer Atul Kasbekar also commented on the video and wrote, ''Lovely. The only true religion is that of always being kind and thoughtful.''

Featured Video Of The Day Prannoy Roy And Ruchir Sharma Discuss Top 10 Trends Of 2023