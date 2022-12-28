Watch: Sports Reporter Was Asked To Cover US Weather. He Is Now Viral

Mark Woodley said he did not even realise that there was a "3:30 morning show".

A sports journalist covering weather conditions amid a deadly winter storm in the US has gone viral. Reporter Mark Woodley uploaded a video of his blizzard coverage on Twitter, in which he is seen braving the cold on the roadside and describing the situation in Iowa for a morning TV show.

"This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show," his Twitter caption read.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

"I normally do sports. Everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days. So, what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same?" he says.

Woodley says he did not even realise that there was a "3:30 morning show".

He says he is used to doing 30-minute evening shows where he is usually indoors. "This is a really long show, so tune in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier."

Sharing the "good" and "bad" news during the live show, Woodley says, "The good news is that I can still feel my face right now."

"The bad news is that I kind of wish I couldn't."

The reporter further asks, "Can I go back to my regular job?"

"I'm pretty sure you guys added an extra hour to this hour just because somebody likes torturing me,” he jokes.

Woodley signs off by saying, "Live in Waterloo, for the last time this morning."

The clip has amassed over seven million views on Twitter and a number of users reacted to it.

"Mark, you have no idea how hard you're making the rest of our jobs. Now every news director wants their sports reporter to go out into the cold, in hopes of going viral," a user wrote.

Mark you have no idea how hard you're making the rest of our jobs.

Now every news director wants their sports reporter to go out into the cold, in hopes of going viral. — Owen Siebring (@owensiebring) December 22, 2022

Another said, "Perhaps sadly for you, you have now become far and away my favourite weather reporter."

Perhaps sadly for you, you have now become far and away my favorite weather reporter. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) December 22, 2022

It seems like Woodley wasn't the only one to face such a situation.

That was completely awesome! I've been the sport guy they sent out to stand in the middle of hurricane in Florida..I feel your pain, brother! — John Henry Smith (@jhsthethird) December 22, 2022

“This is a masterpiece. Welcome to your new job,” a comment read.

This is a masterpiece. Welcome to your new job. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 23, 2022

What do you have to say about it?

Featured Video Of The Day On CCTV, Tunisha Sharma's Ex, Now Arrested, Seen Taking Her To Hospital