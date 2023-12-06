Watch: Sleeping Dog's Reaction to Hearing Arijit Singh Song Is Classic

The video begins by featuring a dog sleeping on the sofa.

Certain songs hold such a special place in our hearts that the mere sound of them compels us to sing along, regardless of the situation. Similarly, dogs also have an affinity for music, with relaxing tunes having a soothing impact in stressful situations. Some dogs even display a playful response, dancing along to lively and upbeat songs. Many dogs take to music right away, even howling along to their favorite tunes.

To affirm the accuracy of this fact, a recent viral video has provided evidence that a dog indeed has a distinct favorite song, and the canine's remarkable reaction upon hearing the melody is truly captivating.

The video shows the dog's reaction to Arjit Singh's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from the film Kabir Singh. It was shared on the Instagram page Sach Kadwa Hai with a caption that reads, "The dog's reaction when hearing its favourite song, dil ka dariya."

The video begins by featuring a dog sleeping on the sofa. As soon as the chosen song plays on the TV, the dog promptly rises and starts harmonising with enthusiastic howls.

Since its posting, the video has amassed over three lakh likes and garnered a plethora of comments from viewers.

"His master probably cried a lot listening to it, so he sensed the pain and fear that his master would cry again," commented a user.

"Looking at his expressions, I think he wants to change the song," wrote another user.