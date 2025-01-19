Watch: Russian Woman's Clever Hack For Indians Asking For Selfies Is Viral

A viral video features a Russian woman cleverly charging Rs 100 per selfie to every Indian who approached her for a photo. Tired of the constant requests for pictures with foreigners, she came up with this unique solution to manage the interruptions.

The video begins with Instagram user @angelinali777 playfully mimicking how locals often request her for photos. "Ma'am, please, one photo? One photo? We're tired of this, so I came up with a solution," she says, holding up a piece of paper that reads, "1 selfie Rs 100."

She holds up the sign on the beach as a group of Indian men gathers around her, taking pictures. They pose beside her while she continues to display the sign. Several men were even willing to pay for the selfie, and she proudly showed off her earnings to the camera.

Along with her video, the woman wrote, "And now we're all happy. Indians get their photo with a foreigner, and foreigners aren't tired because they're paid for the selfie. How's this solution?"

See the viral video here:

The video quickly caught the attention of the internet users. Several users praised the woman for her smart move.

A user wrote, "Modern problems require modern solutions."

"Smart move. Quite annoying when people treat you differently," another user wrote.

"She found a glitch," the third user commented.

"Increase the price after looking at the inflation," the fourth user wrote.

"The other uncles were shocked to learn that clicking pictures with white-skinned girls is not free anymore," the fifth user joked.