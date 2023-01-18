Watch: Plain White T's Singer Fulfils 8-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Wish, Internet In Awe

The heartwarming video has amassed more than 4 million views on Instagram.

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet. The lead singer of rock band Plain White T's Tom Higgenson fulfilled the wish of an 8-year-old cancer patient, named Delilah. The singer went to the hospital where the patient was being treated and sang her favourite song, 'Hey There Delilah'. The video is winning hearts on the internet.

The video was posted by Isaiah Garza on Instagram. In the clip, Isaiah visits Delilah in the hospital and he shows her a video on his phone of Tom. The 8-year-old has been listening to the track for over 4 years during her cancer treatment.

Tom gave Delilah a surprise by visiting her in the hospital. The singer sang her favourite and later she and everyone present in the room sang 'Hey There Delilah'.

The caption of the post reads, "Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years. During her cancer treatments, Delilah's favourite song has been 'Hey There Delilah' by @plainwhitets. Today we surprised her with her dream performance at the hospital with her favourite song & singer @higgypop. This is SO WHOLESOME."

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed more than 4 million views on Instagram. The netizens were moved by the heartwarming video. A user wrote, "I'm not crying....... This was beautiful. I absolutely love this."

Another user commented, "I'm not crying you're crying!! What makes it worse is I knew what they were up to!"

The third user wrote, "This is so sweet! We love this video and are so touched by Delilah!"

The fourth user wrote, "This is amazing! I've sat and argued with people all day that most people are inherently kind and just, especially if you stop trying to look for all the bad in the world. Everything is "oh, the government is trying to do this to me, to us, etc etc etc" and to sit and think that everyone who works in government is just sitting there waiting to screw everyone over is absurd! Thank you for posting this and showing the world what a wonderful it is! Best of luck to Delilah! I have faith that she's going to come through this."

Featured Video Of The Day Why 5G Is Critical For India's Economic Growth