Watch: Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Surprised By The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

In an unexpected turn of events that could rival the popularity of a viral video, a pizza delivery driver experienced a moment he will likely remember forever. Arriving at what seemed like an ordinary apartment, the delivery guy opened the door only to be greeted not by a hungry customer but by none other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As he walked towards the door, rang the bell, and waited for the resident to answer, he was met with the surprising sight of the Ninja Turtles arranged in front of him. Caught off guard, the delivery executive's initial reaction was to flee, and he indeed ran away briefly, only to be intercepted by onlookers who were witnessing this prank unfold.

Returning with a laugh, the delivery boy, though still hesitant, decided to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He pulled out his phone and began filming as he delivered the pizza to the unexpected and amusing Ninja Turtle quartet.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Heidi Mittleider with a caption that read, "Real pizza delivery, dude reaction! He ran away! Surprise at the end!".

Millions of people have watched the video online, and many have left interesting comments about the video.

"Life is too short. We need to have fun every single minute!!!! This pizza guy was so smiley and happy. Good job, guys. I hope you also tipped him well," commented a user.

"The manager would never believe him if he didn't grab his phone," wrote another user.

"Sooooo cool! My inner child would've geeked out!! My son would have loved this if he was still into Ninja Turtles," commented a third user.