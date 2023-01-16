Watch: Pilot Touches Her Father's Feet And Hugs Him Before Takeoff, Wins Hearts

The woman who is a pilot, took her father on her flight

Parents wish their child to succeed in life and fulfil all their dreams. In order to make their children's lives better and help them accomplish their goals, parents don't shy away from making sacrifices. In turn, children also wish to make their parents feel proud of them.

One such heartwarming video of a father-daughter duo has surfaced on social media, winning hearts online. The daughter, who is a pilot, took her father on her flight, and a video of the moment has gone viral on Instagram. The video aptly captures the pilot's happiness and unparalleled joy of having dad on her flight.

The video was posted by Captain Krutadnya Hale from the Airbus 320. She captioned the clip as, "Pilot daughter flying her dad..His Happy Tears.. Blessings before we take off I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching there feet is incomplete.''

''His Happy Tears," read the on-screen text on the video.

Watch the video here:

The video opens to show the pilot bowing down to touch her father's feet and seek blessings before take-off. She also tightly hugs her father, leaving him in tears.

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered more than 5.6 lakh likes and several comments. Social media users loved the father-daughter bond and showered love on the pilot. Many also got emotional and poured their feelings into the comment section.

One user wrote, '' Love how she pays respect to her father.'' Another commented, ''Damn got tears to my eyes proud of you Women like you make us proud & give us motivation each n every single day!" A third said, ''Don't know why bt after seeing this video I can't stop my tears.'' Another commented, '' Was really moved by the video! True Marathi traditions i was really encouraged by the video.''

