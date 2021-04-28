Watch: Pankhuri Sharma Joins 'Don't Rush Challenge', Gives It A Kathak Spin

Cricketer Krunal Pandya with wife Pankhuri.

Time and again social media challenges catch our imagination and give people enough excuses to shake off boredom, especially during the pandemic-induced lockdown. One such recent challenge that has gone viral is the 'Don't Rush Challenge'. It gained momentum in India over the past couple of months, with many celebrities sharing their version of the challenge. The latest to join the bandwagon is cricketer Krunal Pandya's wife, Pankhuri Sharma. The 26-year-old gave this challenge a 'desi' twist with traditional moves. Pankhuri collaborated with her Kathak teacher, Apurva Kothare, for the challenge. In the video, we can watch them on split screens, performing gracefully on the song.

Pankhuri captioned the post, "Late to the trend but had to do this with my beautiful teacher in our own classical way." One of her followers commented, "Always a treat to watch you dance." Another user wrote, "So graceful."

Just a while ago, Pankhuri's sister-in-law Natasa Stankovic took on this challenge. She was seen dancing with her cricketer-husband, Hardik Pandya, and son Agastya. Their adorable version was all over the internet soon.

Earlier, this month, the Mumbai Police, too, shared their version of the challenge, but with a twist. The post had the clip of a traffic signal, with red, yellow, and green lights, and was captioned: "Don't rush, slow down, Yellow and Red, slow down. Don't rush."

The 'Don't Rush Challenge' has got many Bollywood celebrities hooked. Among the versions performed by the Bollywood celebrities, Vicky Kaushal's post remains one of the most loved ones. The 'Uri' actor performed with two more dancers. In the caption, he wrote, "Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug. Wasted much time watching videos of it, thought of wasting a little more by making one. Don't Rush"

After getting inspired by Vicky, south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu followed suit. Samantha's style looked more like a workout version of the challenge. She took it with her friend and choreographer, Anusha Swamy. "Vicky Kaushal made us do it. A huge shoutout to this incredible woman, Anusha Swamy. Give me one year l'll get to where you are. Show her some love," her note read.

Some of the other celebrities to have taken up the challenge include Fatima Sana Shaikh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

