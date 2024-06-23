Watch: Orry's Fans Spot Him Walking On Mumbai Streets At 4:30 am, Ask Him For A Pic

The video was posted on Instagram by the account Orry Community.

Social media star Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has gained popularity in the recent past due to his quirky interviews. Whether discussing fashion or rubbing shoulders with celebrities, Orry has captivated a wide audience. Recently, he was spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai around 4:30 am by some of his admirers. A video of their brief yet sweet interaction is now going viral on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account Orry Community. The clip opens with a group of people in a car spotting Orry walking alone on the streets at 4:30 am. He is dressed in casual clothes,and is busy enjoying an ice cream. They call out his name and request him for a photo. Orry smiles warmly, waves back and gestures them to come out of their car to take a picture. The group then poses with him, and takes a bunch of photos.

''He was so nice that he even put his ice cream down to take photos with us,'' the text insert on the video reads.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and has garnered several reactions. One user said, ''How come he didn't charge him for a photo.'' Another commented, ''Aww he is so sweet.'' A third said, ''The vibe he carries can be seen in the way he asks them to follow. Happiness is a vibe."

A fourth wrote, ''They also want to walk like other people freely, not always in a crowd or with security.''

As per his LinkedIn profile, he is a social activist from Mumbai and works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office. Further, he has pursued a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York's Parsons School of Design.

The socialite has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and his bio reads, "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard." He keeps his fans and followers updated about his life and often posts pictures and videos from movie premiers, vacations, photoshoots etc.