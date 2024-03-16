Watch: Musician Playing Indian Classical Music On iPad Captivates Internet

Musician Mahesh Raghavan playing the music on an iPad. (Image: X/@anandmahindra)

Mahesh Raghavan, a musician with a unique twist, has taken social media by storm. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a captivating video showcasing Mr Raghavan's talent for playing Indian classical music using an iPad, much to the delight of music lovers.

The clip opens with Mr Raghavan, a popular "iPad musician," skillfully performing Indian classical music on his device. Impressed by Mr Raghavan's artistry, Mr Mahindra expressed his thoughts in the caption, stating, "I'm not sure I'm ready for a world where an entire orchestra might consist of musicians each playing their chosen 'instrument' only on an iPad! But I have to admit I'm incredibly impressed by the talent of Mahesh Raghavan, who has a huge following. It's clear he is able to extract superb music from his 'device.' Indians seem to have a knack for accessing, assimilating, and adapting new technologies!"

Since its upload, the video has garnered significant attention online, leaving social media mesmerised by Mr Raghavan's performance. Many users flocked to the comments section to express their appreciation for the artist and share their thoughts.

"Fusion of technology with classical music is incredible. But the timeless charm of classical instruments, carries its magic," one user commented.

Another user lauded Raghavan's creativity, writing, "Truly, a masterclass in creativity!"

A third user simply added, "He is a gem."

"Brilliant performance with a device!! Never watched it before. Absolutely talented," a fourth wrote.