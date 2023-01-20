Watch: Mukesh Ambani's Mother Kokilaben's Speech At Grandson Anant's Engagement

Kokilaben said that she is lucky to have Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben gave an emotional speech during the engagement of her grandson Anant. Anant Ambani yesterday got engaged to Radhika Merchant, industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter. The engagement ceremony was held at the Mumbai home of the Ambanis - Antilia.

During the celebrations, Anant's elder sister Isha Ambani invited Kokilaben to say a few words about Radhika.

"I am so lucky, I have a Shloka, I have a Radhika, I have a Isha. I am lucky," she said in an emotional address.

Radhika Merchant opted for a golden gown with heavy embellishments. Isha and Shloka also took the ethnic glam quotient up at the ceremony.

Isha Ambani, who recently gave birth to twins, was dressed in a front-slit Anarkali. Akash Ambani's wife Shloka chose a lehenga with floral embroidery.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years. The families announced their engagement in 2019.

The function yesterday was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan opted for all-black outfits at the grand ceremony, while Gauri Khan dazzled in a silver lehenga.

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone grabbed all the eyeballs outside the venue. The 'Piku' actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree. Ranveer, on the other hand, was seen in a dark blue sherwani.

Days ahead of the engagement, Radhika Merchant, a trained classical dancer, wowed guests with her performance during the mehendi ceremony. She danced on the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the 2019 film Kalank.