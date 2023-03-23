Watch: Mother Seal's Heartwarming Reaction After Her Stillborn Baby Moves

The video was posted by a page called Science Girl on Twitter.

A mother's love is selfless and unconditional. Proving just that, a heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant seal trying to revive her newborn baby. Her loving reaction after her newborn moves will make your day.

The video was posted by a page called Science Girl on Twitter. The 11-second video shows an anxious mother seal trying to revive her newborn. The baby did not move for a few seconds, but after a few nudges, the baby came to life.

The mother erupts in joy and the reaction is just adorable.

The caption of the video reads, "This elephant seal mum has just given birth and is anxious her baby is still, Watch her reaction when her child moves"

Check out the video here:

This elephant seal mum has just given birth and is anxious her baby is still,



Watch her reaction when her child moves

pic.twitter.com/D3DdU7h0on — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 22, 2023

The video has collected over 5.2 million views on Twitter with an array of happy reactions. A user commented, "This video has been "roaming" all over the Internet for many years...Of course, the emotional reaction of the female is interesting, which at first looked sadly at her baby, who did not move. And then such a surge of joy of the mother, who saw that her newborn baby is alive..."

Another user wrote, "We need a lot more interaction with animals to be healthy in this world..."

The third user asked, "Did mama seal press on baby seal's stomach to wake baby up like some version of newborn seal resuscitation?

"That's the same nip of life baby will get when mom comes thru there and it's room isn't cleaned, it's homework isn't done or it's been on its video games too long or she has to call your name three times. Welcome to the world, baby. You've been warned," the fourth user wrote.

