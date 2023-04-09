Watch: Moose Wanders Into US Hospital, Munches On Potted Plants

Moose feasts on lobby plants in Alaska hospital building

A young moose left people stunned after it wandered into the lobby of a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, CBS News reported. Photos and videos of the incident show the moose walking right through the automatic sliding doors of the hospital and munching on the potted plants in the lobby.

Providence Alaska shared the video on Facebook and wrote, ''We are sharing the amazing work of our Security Department for anyone who might be wondering "How exactly do you get a moose out of a building?" With a lot of encouragement and from a safe distance, of course.''

Watch the video here:

The video shared on Facebook show a team of security guards and some patients forming a human wall around the moose. Meanwhile, the animal remained calm and didn't show any signs of aggression. Finally, after 15 minutes, the team was able to persuade the unwanted guest to walk out of the door. As the animal made its way out, patients and nurses cheered.

''The ingenious — or lucky — moose triggered the sensors on the automatic doors to the building that houses the hospital's cancer center and other medical offices. We received a call from one of our tenants advising that a moose had just walked into the building'', Randy Hughes, the hospital's director of security told NY Post.

He also believes it's the same moose that has been hanging around campus.

''But it seemed like it was a magnet for people to come and see it. It's not every day you get a moose walking into a building, so everybody was excited to take pictures and stuff like that. He finally had enough of everybody looking at him, and finally made his way out the door, '' Mr Hughes added.

One user reacted to the video and said, ''Your energy was spot on. Gentle, yet assertive.I cheered with you at the end of the video.'' Another wrote, ''Look what came to visit us at work today!'' A third said, ''Such a good video!!!! So glad someone captured this!''

A fourth added, ''Wow!!!! That's amazing!!! Thank you for sharing!!!