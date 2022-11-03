Watch: Mom Surprises Son With Mansion, His Reaction Is Viral On Instagram

The reaction of the boy has won the internet.

A video of a woman surprising her children with a brand new house is going viral on social media. The video posted on Instagram handle Martistry shows the reaction of a child after hearing the news that the big house and is winning hearts online. It was posted by the woman on popular video sharing platform on October 18 and has started gaining traction now. The video has been liked by more than one lakh users and over 7,700 users have posted comments on it.

The video opens with a child sitting in a car and looking at houses in the neighbourhood. The car stops in front of a house and the boy sitting in the front passenger seat asks the woman if it has a big backyard. She says "yes".

As the boy was admiring the beauty of the house and says "I want it", the woman makes the big revelation: "It's ours." The boy turns towards her in disbelief and asks "what?" She again says, "Yes, that's our house."

"Wait, what?" the boy asks and the woman says "no lies, that's our house." The boy yells in excitement and breaks down in tears. The voice of her sister is also heard in the background.

The text super on the video says the children have no clue what's about the happen and the woman has been keeping it secret for weeks.

The boy's reaction has moved Instagram users who posted heartwarming comments. "This just gutted me! God bless your new home! Proud mommy moment for sure. This is proof you did something right, if you ever doubted yourself," said one user.

"Congrats! I have dreamed of this moment my entire life. I will be able to do this someday. I know it," commented another.

According to the description of the Instagram page, the woman is a fitness enthusiast and an alumni of Florida State University.

