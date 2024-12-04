Watch: <i>'Mirchi Ka Halwa'</i> Steals The Show At Wedding, Leaves Guests Both Confused And Curious

Wedding season has arrived, and the internet is flooded with jaw-dropping celebrations worldwide. In India, where weddings are synonymous with lavish feasts, one wedding has taken the internet by storm with its audacious dessert: Mirchi ka halwa.

This unconventional sweet dish has divided the internet. While some are intrigued by the bold flavour combination, others are outright baffled. The video of this dessert has gone viral, with viewers expressing shock, amusement, and even disbelief.

In a viral video shared by Instagram user @bala.dagar__malik.7127, a woman expresses her astonishment at this unique dessert. "I've had plenty of sweets, but this is the first time I've heard of mirchi ka halwa," she says. The video zooms in on the dish, showing green chillies coated in silver foil, as a server continuously stirs the halwa. When the woman asks others nearby if they've ever encountered such a dish, they unanimously reply that they haven't.

The post has amassed 10 lakh views and over 14,000 likes, sparking a wave of curiosity and debate. While some viewers applauded the creativity, others were baffled by the idea of turning chillies into a dessert.

See the video here:

A user commented, "If we wanted green chillies, we would have gone for pakoras."

Another user wrote, "I have tried this halwa in 2020, it's unmatchable."

Despite the initial surprise, mirchi ka halwa is a genuine dish with a rich history. It's made by combining grated green chilies with ghee, mawa, sugar, and dry fruits.



