Watch: Mimicry Artist's Impression Of Bollywood Actors Playing Dandiya In Navratri Is Hilarious

Mr Shinde's impression of Bollywood actors has left everyone impressed

The Navratri fever has officially taken over India, and numerous videos of people performing Garba and dandiya have swamped the internet. Now, a mimicry artist has shared a hilarious video of Bollywood actors doing the Garba and dandiya. It's unmissable.

Sumedh Shinde often posts videos of himself imitating Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, John Abraham, and many others. And trust us, his mimicry is spot on. This time, Mr Shinde took it to another level. The artist posted a video on his Twitter handle imitating Bollywood actors' expressions and their iconic dance moves. He was seen impersonating actors Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Along with his 2-minute 20-second video, Mr Shinde wrote, "Check out how our bollywood actors show their unique style in Garba / Dandia. Don't miss the end."

Watch the video here:

Posted a few hours ago, the video has already garnered 160,400 views with 6,954 likes and several comments. Mr Shinde's impression of Bollywood actors has left everyone impressed. A user wrote, "You are hilarious, Sumedh. Amazing." Another user wrote, "Pankaj tripathi was awesome..never seen such a talented mimicry artist like you. please keep entertaining sumedhji...no.matter how tense i am .u bring smile on my face..thank you...god bless." "Bhai, you're the best at Mimicry. You're the best at Acting just like these folks," the third commented.

Mr Shinde in another video in which he can be seen voicing eminent Bollywood actors reviewing Brahmastra. The video shows Mr Shinde impersonating Bollywood actors and singers, like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam, John Abraham and Pankaj Tripathi.