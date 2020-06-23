Watch: Meghalaya Cops Reimagine John Lennon Song As Anti-Drug Anthem

'The Khaki Vibes' recreates John Lennon's song 'Imagine'.

Of the many anti-drug campaigns that social media users have seen, this one might just be the most well-loved. On Sunday, Meghalaya Police shared an adaptation of John Lennon's famous peace anthem 'Imagine', recreating the lyrics to discourage drug abuse.

The song, performed by Meghalaya Police group 'The Khaki Vibes', has become a hit online. With lyrics like "Imagine all the people, enjoying a natural high", it encourages people to live clean and drug-free.

The music video, which shows cops performing the recreated version of 'Imagine', was shared by Meghalaya Police on Facebook on the occasion of World Music Day.

"On the occasion of #WorldMusicDay and upcoming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and in continuation of our awareness campaign, under the guidance of Shri R Chandranathan, IPS, DGP, we are launching an Awareness Video Song, by 'The Khaki Vibes'," the police department wrote while sharing the video on Facebook, where it has received a ton of compliments.

Since being share on social media two days ago, the song has left thousands of people impressed. It has collected over 1 lakh views on Facebook, along with 1,600 'shares'.

"Whoever wrote the lyrics is brilliant! Powerful message indeed," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Kudos to the Meghalaya Police. What a wonderful song and performance to raise awareness," another said.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed every year on June 26. According to the United Nations, the day is observed to improve understanding of the world drug problem and achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.