Video: Mumbai Train Driver Hits Emergency Brakes To Save A Man's Life

A man was filmed lying on the railway tracks in Mumbai

A video shared by the Ministry of Railways shows how an alert train driver hit emergency brakes in the nick of time to save the life of a man lying on the tracks. The video was filmed at the Sewri station on the Harbour line of the Mumbai suburban railway network. The 50-second clip begins with the man wandering onto the railway tracks. Abruptly, he lies down on the tracks as the train approaches.

Within a few seconds, we can see the train slowing down and then coming to a complete halt as the loco pilot applied emergency brakes. Soon, three railway police personnel could be seen running up to the man and escorting him to safety. From the time stamp on the video, it's evident that the incident occurred around 11.45 am on January 2.

In the tweet, the Ministry of Railways applauded the “work done by the motorman”, and added, “At Sewri station in Mumbai, the motorman saw a person lying on the track, he saved the life of the person by applying the emergency brake with promptness and understanding. Your life is precious, someone is waiting for you at home.”

मोटरमैन द्वारा किया गया सराहनीय कार्य : मुंबई के शिवड़ी स्टेशन पर मोटरमैन ने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति ट्रैक पर लेटा है उन्होंने तत्परता एवं सूझबूझ से इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर व्यक्ति की जान बचाई।



आपकी जान कीमती है, घर पर कोई आपका इंतजार कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/OcgE6masLl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 2, 2022

The clip has been viewed over 93,000 times. Over 5,700 users liked it, with many heaping praises on the train driver.

One user saluted the “motorman for saving the life of a whole family” who probably depended on this man.

My Salute to the Great Motorman for saving the life of a whole family by saving this person life because they all must be depending on him, he must in frustration but when he crosses that critical time he will feel sorry, my Salute to the female officials in uniform fast action — Indian (@Anil50305597) January 2, 2022

Another felt that the motorman's name needed to be mentioned in the tweet. The user wrote, “Please mention the names of the heroes. They deserve that.”

Again no mention of name of that motorman. Please mention the names of the heroes. They deserve that. Fame is the fragrance of heroic deeds. — Santosh Verulkar (@VerulkarSantosh) January 2, 2022

A few also said that the railways should reward such motormen.

Hats off to Motorman. He should be rewarded by Railways. — Yashvant Khaire (@dr_khaire) January 2, 2022

There were others who felt that equal praise must be given to the railway police personnel as well who rushed to rescue the man.

बहुत ही सराहनीय कार्य। उतनी ही प्रशंसा सुरक्षाकर्मियों की भी करनी होगी जिन्होंने तुरंत मौके पर पहुंच कर इस व्यक्ति को हटाया। — Akhilesh Sharma (@akhileshsharma1) January 2, 2022

May God bless The motorman and RPF staffs for their prompt action to save him. — Roshan (@universal17om) January 2, 2022

The motorman's alertness and prompt action saved the life of a person. What do you think of the incident?