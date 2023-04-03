Watch: Man Leaves Laundromat In Spain, This Happens Moments Later

the explosion damaged the entire building.

A shocking video has emerged from Spain that shows a massive explosion in one of the washing machines at a laundromat, which blows up the entire building. The explosion took places moments after a man left the premises. The undated video, caught by CCTV installed inside the building, has been circulating on Twitter and amassed more than three million views. The footage has shocked social media users. They said the man was incredibly lucky to have left the place just in time.

The 16-second clip has been posted on Twitter by Only Bangers. It shows the man coming out of the laundromat with multiple bags in his hands while the washing machine runs in the background.

Someone didn't check their pockets pic.twitter.com/MjpK5mPba7 — OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) April 2, 2023

Seconds later, the door of the washing machine opens, some clothes fall out and an explosion follows turning multiple machines into fireballs.

According to a local website, the incident took place at 7.30 pm (local time), which was heard by many people living in the area. They immediately dialled the emergency number 112 calling for a fire brigade truck.

Local media reports claimed that one of the users left a clipper - a charger for lighter - inside the clothes that caused the explosion.

The fire officials tore down the wall saying it was a security risk and suggested rebuilding the entire structure.

A similar incident took place in Scotland a few years ago when a washing machine exploded mid-cycle, damaging a woman's kitchen. Laura Birrell shared images of her destroyed kitchen on Facebook to serve as warning to others.

Photos shared on Facebook by Ms Birrell show that the kitchen top above the machine was apparently blown apart by the force of the explosion. The machine's top part suffered damage, leaving chunks of plastic and metal strewn across the floor.