Watch: 'Human Catapult' Launches US Man Into Air

Be it skydiving, bungee jumping or paragliding, what is common across all adventure sports is the adrenaline rush and thrill they offer. A video of one such adventure activity has gone viral on the Internet, showing a man being launched into the air with a human catapult.

In the clip, uploaded on Instagram, a person, with safety gear, is sitting on a catapult-like machine. Soon, the man is catapulted to a height above the platform before he plunges into a valley and opens his parachute over a river.

“Have you ever seen a human catapult before?” the caption read.

At the time of writing this, the video amassed more than 2.6 lakh views on Instagram.

Many got anxious just by viewing the video as one wrote, “I'd forget to pull the cord and that would be the end of that story. Anxiety on 10,000.” Another wondered, “What if you pass out from fear like some people do on rides and don't pull your shoot? I'll pass.” A comment read, “I had an asthma attack watching this.”

One user preferred not to try this extreme sport. “Well, that's a solid no if I've ever seen one,” the user wrote. Another too said, “Absolutely NOT!” However, there were some who were willing to be catapulted into the sky.

The video is from the New River George Bridge in West Virginia, US. An event called Bridge Day is organised every year in October to commemorate the completion of the bridge which opened on October 22, 1977. Thrill-seekers can enjoy the ride by buying tickets for the Human Rastapult. Every year on Bridge Day, people indulge in extreme sports such as bungee jumping, rappelling, and base jumping.