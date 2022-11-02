Watch: Man Dressed As Mario Rides A Scooter Which Shoots Fireworks

The video received mixed reactions from social media users.

A video of a man dressed as Mario Kart riding a mobility scooter and shooting off fireworks has gone viral on the internet. Reddit user named Dying_Swan shared this video along with the caption, "Idiotic. But I love it."

The video shows a man in a Mario Kart costume who zips around the streets and tours the city on his scooter while shooting off fireworks. The 26-second clip has accumulated 93,000 upvotes with several likes and comments.

Watch the video here:

The video received mixed reactions from social media users. A user wrote, "Imagine the cop that had to give this guy a ticket." Another user wrote, "It's all fun and games until that red turtle catches up with him." The third user commented, "He's clearly invincible and emitting star power."

"You can see him flying fast and low to the ground while deploying flares to confuse the red shell's tracking system," the fourth commented.

"I'm glad there are other grumpy people on Reddit with me, but it definitely shouldn't take a grumpy person to realize this isn't really funny. It's moderately interesting, but also a cause for concern in terms of fire hazard or other unwanted damage," a user wrote.

