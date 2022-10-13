Watch: Man Claims To Be The World's Fastest Reader

Picture shows Mr Alfred on stage demonstrating his fastest reading ability.

A video of a Nigerian comedian has surfaced on social media where he claims to be the fastest reader in the world is going viral. The comedian popularly known as Josh Alfred arrives for an audition that looks to be the imitation acceptable of a talent show.

The clip shows Mr Alfred getting on stage and claiming in front of the judges that he is the world's fastest reader and can read 1,679 pages in two seconds. According to the judges, the world's fastest reader can read 80 pages per minute, as per Guinness World Records.

Mr Alfred, on the other hand, reiterates his allegation. When asked to demonstrate his reading ability, he picks up a book and skims through it, quickly speaking gibberish. He then does the same thing with a couple of the other books.

The now-viral video was posted by Mr Alfred on Instagram on September 2nd with the caption, "The fastest reader in the world," and credited to a user named Gentledove Shedrack.

"The fastest reader in the world. Too funny" reads the text super in the video.

In the video, judges can be seen expressing their confusion and claiming to have understood nothing. In response, Mr Alfred claims that no one could understand him since he read everything so quickly.

The clip has been widely circulated on social media and has left social media users in splits. It has received more than 1 million views and over 1.1 lakh likes. Instagram users have flooded the comment section of the post with hilarious remarks.

"Judges lose their temper too fast here more than in real-life scenarios even though I think Josh needs to be put behind bars. Which kind human being be this," commented a user.

Making fun of the book reading part from the clip, a second user wrote, "I swear I Dy eat food don comot from my mouth when he start read."

"I've seen talent before but this is a discovery," wrote another user.



