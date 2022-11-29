Watch: Man Breaks World Record For Most Watermelons Smashed In A Minute

Mr Rodriguez won the competition with a final tally of 39 melons crushed.

A Spanish athlete set a new world record by smashing the most number of watermelons in one minute with his open hand, according to Guinness World Records. Roberto Rodriguez set the record on the set of the Italy-based TV special Lo Show Dei Re.

According to the website of the reference book, "the most watermelons smashed with an open hand in one minute is 39 and was achieved by Roberto Rodriguez (Spain) on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on February 10, 2022. This record was a part of the Italy-based production "Lo Show Dei Record" 2022."

Rodriguez smashed watermelons held by a number of volunteers using his open palm.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by Guinness World Records with the caption "Most Watermelons Slapped in One Minute."

The audience responded favourably to it, and several viewers posted insightful comments in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

"Who needs a sword to cut when you can use your hands to smash? Amazing how one can achieve this," wrote one user.

amazed with the power of Mr Roberto's hands, one user commented, "If I were you, I'd rather not mess with this guy. Not even watermelons are strong enough to hold his punches."

"Wouldn't his hand sting a bit? Watermelons are a hard fruit," a third user inquired.

