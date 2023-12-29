Video: Woman's Gravity-Defying 'Sky Walking' Stunt Is Too Amazing To Miss

The video opens to show her floating mid-air.

Skydiving videos are always thrilling to watch, and some of them even show people performing amazing stunts while soaring through the air. But 23-year-old skydiver Maja Kuczynska took things to a whole new level when she managed to walk smoothly in the air.

Ms Kuczynska's incredible feat was captured on an old video, and it is once again going viral, with multiple other social media handles sharing it. In the video, she can be seen gracefully striding through the air, as if she were walking on an invisible path. Her movements are so fluid and controlled that it's hard to believe she's not actually on solid ground.

Watch the video here:

Ms Kuczynska's walking stunt is not only impressive, but it's also incredibly dangerous. Skydiving is already a risky activity, and adding in the extra challenge of walking in the air makes it even more so. But Ms Kuczynska is a professional skydiver with years of experience, and she was clearly in control of the situation.

Maja Kuczynska has nearly 6 lakh followers on Instagram, and she keeps posting amazing videos of her skydiving stunts in unusual manners.

In some, she is seen doing dance, and in others, she does back flips.

Her page is a treasure trove for people interested in skydiving videos.