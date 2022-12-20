Watch: Little Boy Dancing His Heart Out After Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup

The video has amassed more than 27,000 views

Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time in Qatar on Sunday. Fans across the globe celebrated the big win. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet of a little boy dancing his heart out after the victory. The child's ecstatic celebration while wearing Argentina's jersey is unmissable.

Posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, the video will make your day. The child's infectious energy will certainly make you smile. In the video, the boy wearing the number 10 jersey that is worn by Lionel Messi can be seen dancing as passerby clap and cheer for him.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "He's got the moves .. celebrations galore."

Watch the video here:

A user wrote, "Congratulations to the Champion of the World Soccer and the Victory has been celebrated almost all over the world and especially in Argentina."

Another user commented, "Argentina sports feet that score goals and feet that enhance the goal."

The third user wrote, "This is incredible!!"

Messi scored two goals against France as the game ended 3-3 after extra time, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for the reigning champions.

Messi also netted in the shoot-out with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saving one penalty before Gonzalo Montiel banged in the winning spot-kick to send Argentine players and fans into raptures.

The final was a torturous affair for many fans as Argentina lost a 2-0 half-time lead to be forced into extra time. France, just like the Netherlands did to Argentina in the quarter-finals, scored two late goals to prolong the match.

