Watch: Leopard Rescued From Drowning In 30-Foot Well In Maharashtra

The 7-year-old female leopard was rescued from a well in Maharashtra.

In a heartwarming rescue, a leopard was saved from drowning in a well in Maharashtra, thanks to the forest department and a team from Wildlife SOS. Animal welfare NGO Wildlife SOS shared a video of the rescue on social media, where it has garnered thousands of views. According to them, the incident took place in Yadavwadi village in the Otur range of Maharashtra, when the female leopard fell into a 30-feet-deep open well.

The video shows the 7-year-old leopard inside the well, sitting on a wooden ladder. A crate is lowered into the well to rescue it. The leopard is seen jumping into the crate without any hesitation.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online 20 hours ago, the video has already collected about 4,000 views on Facebook and another 16,000 on YouTube. It has also earned the rescuers a lot of praise and goodwill.

"My heartfelt thanks to the Wildlife SOS team and all helpers for saving this beautiful leopard. Once again... job well done!" writes one commenter. "I can't believe it got into the crate! That is so awesome. Great job!" says another.

According to Wildlife SOS, the leopard is now being kept under observation at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center.

This isn't the first time that a wild cat has fallen into a well and been rescued. In a similar incident in December last year, a leopard was rescued from a dry well in Assam. More recently in August, an adult male leopard was rescued today from a 70-foot deep well in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.