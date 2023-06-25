Watch: Leopard Fell Into Deep Well In Karnataka. How It Was Rescued

The video was shared by Sahana Singh on Twitter three days ago.

The Internet is full of videos that show good samaritans helping out stranded animals and helping them join their flocks and herds. The latest in this series shows the rescue of a leopard that fell into a well in Karnataka. The video was shared by a social media user, Sahana Singh on Twitter three days ago.

The caption said that the leopard fell into a well and was stuck there till the rescuers found it. The video shows the attempts of villagers and government officials as they try to free the distressed big cat from the well. The villagers brought a ladder and set it up inside the well. However, the leopard was scared, which prompted villagers to come up with another solution. They soon came up with a 'juggad', people bought in a long stick and fired up one of its ends.

They placed the flaming torch inside the well to give the scared leopard a nudge to come out. Soon, the leopard can be seen crawling up the well. The villagers rejoiced after the leopard came out of the well.

"Somewhere in Karnataka. A leopard fell into a well and even when a "ladder" was offered, it was cowering inside. So they put a stick of fire near his bum which forced him to climb the scaffolding & run away into the jungle. How they rejoice! Man, Nature & Jugaad."

Somewhere in Karnataka. A leopard fell into a well and even when a “ladder” was offered, it was cowering inside. So they put a stick of fire near his bum which forced him to climb the scaffolding & run away into the jungle. How they rejoice! Man, Nature & Jugaad. 😊 Got it on WA. pic.twitter.com/OBr7kDTmlp — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) June 22, 2023



Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen also commented on the video. She wrote, "Every rescue operation is unique and has its complexities that vary with the species of the animal involved, availability of resources, location, infrastructure and many more. Good team & presence of mind works well. Forest staff are experienced in handling such situations."

Every rescue operation is unique and has its own complexities that varies with the species of the animal involved, availability of resources, location, infrastructure and many more. Good team & presence of mind works well. Forest staff are experienced in handling such situations. https://t.co/deMgkB3IIF — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 22, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed significant attention on social media platforms. With over 1 lakh views on Twitter, the video has sparked a debate in the comment section.

A user commented, "They quite literally burnt the leopard."

Another user wrote, "Jugaad saves lives."

"Excellent effort. Happy to see that leopard is saved and sent back to the jungle," the third user commented.



