Watch: Kerala Professor's Dance On 'Kala Chashma' At College Event Is Winning The Internet

Hindi music fans would agree that some songs have such irresistible beats that they compel you to dance. One such song is 'Kala Chashma' from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. Recently, a video of an Assistant Professor's spontaneous and fun-filled dance to 'Kala Chashma' at St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam, has taken the internet by storm, earning widespread praise.

Filmed by a student, the video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Instagram, even catching the attention of rapper Badshah, who left a comment.

Check out the viral video here:

The video, shared by a student with the caption, "We got some coolest teachers," features Professor Arunima Devasish showing off some impressive moves while wearing a saree and sneakers. She dances energetically to the beats of the hit song "Kala Chashma," with other professors joining in. Her infectious energy on stage is met with cheers from the students in the audience.

Posted on July 29, the impromptu dance performance has received overwhelming praise from Instagram users across the country, with the comments section buzzing with excitement. The video has received over 865,000 likes on the app. Many users have commented "Superb," while others noted that the professor truly stole the show.

In the midst of this, rapper Badshah also "marked his attendance" in the comments, writing, "Present ma'am" with an evil eye emoji.

Not just that, actress Sonam Bajwa also commented, "She is lit"

A user wrote, "Is this dance teacher or subject teacher so confusing".

"No kidding I got goosebumps," an impressed user shared.

Sharing the same emotion, a user commented, "Addicting moves, I am watching it for the tenth time."

"Kaash hmare school m bhi aese hote (I wish we had teachers like this in our school)," another user remarked.

Arunima Devasish is also a professional dancer along with being an Assistant Professor. She has over 6500 followers on Instagram.