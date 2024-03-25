Watch: Japan's Ambassador To India Celebrates Holi With Wife, Smears 'Gulaal' On Her

Internet users loved the delightful clip and wished the Ambassador and his wife a very happy Holi.

The colourful and vibrant festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country. As one of the most important Hindu festivals in India, Holi marks the end of winter and is a two-day-long festivity. The day is synonymous with colours and sweets, with people meeting friends and family members and smearing gulal on them. Now, a video of Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, playing Holi with his wife, Eiko Suzuki has surfaced on X, delighting Indian users.

Notably, Hiroshi Suzuki loves to explore our nation, its multifaceted culture, and its rich cuisine. In the video, Mr Suzuki and his wife are seen enjoying the festival and playfully throwing 'gulaal' at each other.

''Happy Holi!'' wrote Mr Suzuki while sharing the video on X.

Watch the video here:

Happy Holi!! pic.twitter.com/fgQQxgl9EZ — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) March 24, 2024

Internet users loved the delightful clip and wished the Ambassador and his wife a very happy Holi. One user wrote, ''Happy Holi Suzuki san and family. Have an amazing one.'' Another commented, ''Wish you all a very Happy Holi with vibrant colours and grace.''

Earlier, the ambassador visited Mumbai Film City with his wife, Eiko Suzuki and shared pictures on X. Notably, the envoy arrived in India in 2022 and has since become a social media sensation for his love of Indian food. On multiple occasions, videos of the 61-year-old ambassador enjoying Indian delicacies have gone viral. He also expresses his enthusiasm for Indian movies and other aspects of Indian culture, showcasing the deep bonds and friendly ties between Japan and India. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti also extended Holi wishes to the people of India. In a video message shared on X, the US envoy Garcetti expressed warm wishes to all celebrating the festival of Holi. "I want to wish everybody a very happy Holi. We have this amazing gujiyas, which has a little bit of an American twist with some pistachios in here, beautiful rose water. There's no better way than to celebrate Holi across the Indo-Pacific together," Mr Garcetti said in a video message.