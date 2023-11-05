Japan Ambassador Relishes Biryani In Lucknow, Calls It ''Simply The Best''

Internet users praised Mr Suzuki for his genuine interest in Indian culture.

The popularity of Indian cuisine has been established on the global stage for years now. Indian cuisine is a potpourri of flavours, colours and has a rich history that goes back a thousand years. Indian food, as a whole, offers a range of flavours, aromas, textures and taste sensations that are unmatchable. That's why when foreigners -- tourists or dignitaries -- visit India, they love to try authentic Indian dishes. One such person is Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, who is often seen enjoying Indian delicacies. On Saturday, he shared a post on X that shows him relishing the lip-smacking Lucknow Biryani during his visit to the city.

''Lucknowi Biryani for two days in a row! Simply the best Biryani I've ever had,'' he wrote on X.

He also shared other pictures from his Lucknow visit.

Lucknowi or Awadhi Biryani is different from its South Indian variant in terms of taste and flavours. Renowned for its tender meat, aromatic spices, and the use of long-grained rice, Awadhi biryani is often cooked to perfection through the 'Dum Pukht' technique, where flavours intermingle to create a harmonious balance.

Internet users loved his post and many praised Mr Suzuki for his genuine interest in Indian culture. Meanwhile, some debated on India's best biryani.

One user wrote, ''Wow awesome how Japanese sink themselves into local cultures …..we love u guys.'' Another commented, ''Good choice, Ambassador..it's yum.'' A third added, ''Every Indian state has its own Biryani version... do try.''

Notably, the envoy arrived in India last year and has since become a social media sensation for his love of Indian food. On multiple occasions, videos of the 61-year-old ambassador enjoying Indian delicacies have gone viral. Recently, he paid a visit to one of New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, famous for its roadside flea markets and street foods. Mr Suzuki visited the place with his wife Eiko Suzuki and Mayo, a Hindi-speaking Japanese YouTuber, and enjoyed street food such as Aloo Tikki.

This is not the first time Mr. Suzuki has gone viral for a food-related video. In June, Mr Suzuki shared a video of him and his wife relishing the local Kolhapuri food at various restaurants and eateries in Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to his video on X. Previously, Mr Suzuki also tried Gol Gappas, Banarasi Thali in Varanasi.

Apart from him, the US Ambassador To India, Eric Garcetti also been sharing his foodie experiences in India.