Video: Japan Ambassador Enjoys Gol Gappas, Banarsi Thali In Varanasi

Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki enjoys paani puri in Varanasi.

Pani puri is one of the most popular street foods in the country. The filling brings a variety of mouthwatering flavours and the khatta-meetha paani completes the whole experience. For many of us, it is not just another street food, it has some childhood memories attached to it. This is not all, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted relishing the famous street food with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a few months ago. Recently, Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki shared a video of himself eating pani puri in Varanasi. He said that he had wanted to try the dish ever since he saw the leaders of the two countries eat it in Delhi.

Mr Suzuki took to Twitter to share the video. In the beginning of the video, he is welcomed with a garland and flowers. A few seconds later, he is seen sitting at a restaurant and having a plate of pani puri. He gestures to people recording the video that he enjoys the taste of the dish. Later, he is also seen having some chaat. He said, "Aalo ki khushbu muh mai bhar jati hai, very tasty (The flavour and smell of potatoes fill the mouth, very tasty)." Towards the end of the video, he remarked, "Too good!"

I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi @narendramodi and PM Kishida @kishida230 eating them together! https://t.co/SnWEqWbeSapic.twitter.com/p3Wu7aV3SQ — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) May 27, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed over six lakh views and 13,000 likes. He wrote in the caption, "I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi @narendramodi and PM Kishida @kishida230 eating them together!"

In another tweet, the Ambassador said. "I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality."

I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality🙏 pic.twitter.com/oMVYLb7cn4 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) May 27, 2023

"Indian street chatpata food is undefeated... Facts!," said a user.

"Our Panipuri has now become global!!" remarked a second person.

A third user commented, "So cute! Our cuisine is one of our soft powers."

"Golgappa diplomacy," added a person.